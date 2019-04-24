Baviaanskloof closed due to heavy rain

The Baviaanskloof has been closed to traffic due to heavy rains that have fallen in the area.

Only 4X4s are allowed to enter the kloof and no motorbikes, bicycles and normal vehicles are allowed to enter the reserve till further notice.

Rain has fallen into the catchment area that feeds the Kouga Dam which is standing at 45 % at present.

The dam feeds the Gamtoos Valley which includes the towns of Hankey and Patensie as well as numerous citrus farms that export fruit overseas.

All the dams in the region that feed Port Elizabeth, Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and St Francis Bay are at 45 % of capacity as at 23 April 2019.

The Impofu Dam, which is situated on the Kromme River is at 26 % of capacity and more rain is needed to bring this dam to capacity and water restrictions remain in both Kouga Municipality as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

More rain is expected today in the Jeffreys Bay region.

Floods have been in experienced in other parts of the Eastern Cape, including Port St Johns where hundreds of people have been evacuated and the SANDF has been deployed to assist residents.

Photo: Joey Nel

