Breaking News
Freedom Day celebrated by the DA in Kouga
Bakery truck robbed on N2 near Jeffreys Bay
Legendary Waterman Kip Jerger to be inducted into the Surfer Walk of Fame
Photo of the day – Elephants at Addo
JBay Winterfest 2018 Quick Facts
Disaster still looming as Kouga dams run dry
Rugby festival in Port Elizabeth this weekend
Never give up – a tribute to Elza Van Lingen
Sedgefield Tourist still missing
Strikers warned to behave
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Bakery truck robbed on N2 near Jeffreys Bay

A bakery truck was robbed of cash after two armed gunmen driving a Hyundai Accent forced it off the road on N2 near Jeffreys Bay yesterday.

On Friday, 27 April 2018 around 05:00, a driver of a bakery truck and his assistant where driving close to Jeffreys Bay when two men in a Hyundai Accent pointed firearms and forced them off the road.

The two suspects forced the victims out of the truck, stole cash and the victims’ cellphones before fleeing in their vehicle.

The suspects are still at large, and anyone with information that could lead to their arrest is urged to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop 08600 10111

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive