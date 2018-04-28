Bakery truck robbed on N2 near Jeffreys Bay

A bakery truck was robbed of cash after two armed gunmen driving a Hyundai Accent forced it off the road on N2 near Jeffreys Bay yesterday.

On Friday, 27 April 2018 around 05:00, a driver of a bakery truck and his assistant where driving close to Jeffreys Bay when two men in a Hyundai Accent pointed firearms and forced them off the road.

The two suspects forced the victims out of the truck, stole cash and the victims’ cellphones before fleeing in their vehicle.

The suspects are still at large, and anyone with information that could lead to their arrest is urged to contact the nearest police station or Crime Stop 08600 10111

