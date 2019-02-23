Baker Prepares For Mavericks Challenge

South African big wave surfer and two times Big Wave World Champion Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker is currently in California, preparing for the final big wave event of the 2018/2019 Big Wave Tour.

This final event will take place at Mavericks, a big wave location in Northern California, outside Pillar Point Harbour, just north of Half Moon Bay. The waiting period for this tournament ends 31 March. Twiggy already has two victories under the belt at Mavericks, winning in 2006 as well as in 2014.

Twiggy has had a flagship year so far, and is looking to cement it with a third World Title. “They say you only remember an athlete if they win three of something, so that’s in my goals for the next five years,” said Twiggy. I want to win another Mavericks event and another World Title.”

Representing Vissla in South Africa, a World Title from Twiggy would see him join Stevie Sawyer from JBay as another Vissla World Champion.

Sawyer was crowned the World Surf League Longboard World Champion last year.

“Steve is epic and a great ambassador for surfing in South Africa.” said Twiggy. “It would be great to join him this year in his achievement, and then cheer Jordy to his first. Can you imagine!”

With one big wave event win, the Nazaré Challenge that took place in Portugal in November 2018, Twiggy currently leads the Big Wave Tour rankings from Billy Kemper (Haw) and Kai Lenny (Haw) in second and third place respectively.

For more information on the Big Wave Tour go to http://www.worldsurfleague. com/events/2018/mbwt

