Bail for Jeffreys Bay drug dealers

The Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court granted two drug dealers bail of R500 each, after they appeared for possession of 211 mandrax tablets.

On Monday, 16 July 2018, Zikhona Menze (31) and Monde Madlingozi (34) appeared at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of mandrax.

The couple was arrested on Sunday, 15 July around 10:35pm, by the Jeffreys Bay Police after receiving information that a rental vehicle was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Jeffreys Bay and was carrying drugs.

The Police spotted the vehicle in Nautilus Street and pulled it off the road. Inside the vehicle, police found 211 mandrax tablets and arrested the two occupants.

Their case was remanded to Monday, 10 September 2018 for further investigation.

