Awethu Restaurant opens in Jeffreys Bay

A restaurant with a difference opened its doors in Jeffreys Bay over the weekend.

On a bustling street in a quaint neigbourhood of Jeffreys Bay’s thriving township full of beautiful people, history and magic, with the smell of lekker kos in the air, find yourself sitting comfortably at a table with your friends and family at Awethu Restaurant.

Enjoy a hearty meal of local cuisine cooked with passion right before your eyes, listen to the great local jams we all know and love, and become one with the community around you.

This restaurant is based on the ideal of creating a place for local families to feel comfortable, included, important and empowered.

Brainchild of local property developer Nicholas Melck and Dallas Lund, Awethu operates from 12 pm and the kitchen closes at 9 pm.

The restaurant serves authentic South African cuisine, at affordable prices, and the idea for Awethu came from a visit to Vilakazi Street in Soweto.

“We want to bring tourism to an economically disadvantaged area like Tokyo Sexwale and help boost the area in a similar manner to Vilakazi Street,” said Nicholas Melck.

Amawethu can be found at 13 Chris Hani Street in Jeffreys Bay. They can be phoned at 0828779771.

