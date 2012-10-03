Average holiday season for Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay experienced one of its best summer holiday seasons ever in terms of the endless days of warm sunsine and very little wind.

However, retailers and other service providers generally had a flat season in terms of turn over.

It was a slow start to the season with many holiday makers only arriving around the 20 December, instead of the 15th, which is the traditional start to the Jeffreys Bay peak season.

By Christmas, the town was pumping with very little holiday accommodation available and this trend continued until New Year.

Many big retailers in Jeffreys Bay have reported flat earnings over the peak festive season, when comparing figures to the 2015 holiday season.

Some smaller retailers did experience growth when compared to 2015, while others reported a drop in turn over.

It seems that holiday makers were avoiding the big ticket items and spending less money in the shops.

Restaurants did well in the peak time, with many being fully booked and having to turn away people who had not made bookings.

There was generally positive feedback from holidaymakers who said that they have noticed a difference in the town since the Democratic Alliance took over in August 2016.

The additional security along the Main Beach zone, the regulation of car guards and the fact that the town looks cleaner were all positively received by holiday makers.

One visitor, who has been coming on holiday to the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park for the past 35 years commented that it is the best security he has ever experienced in the Park and that it is a lot cleaner than normal as well.

While water pipes did burst and sewage spills did occur, the Kouga Municipality was quick to respond and to communicate with residents regarding the problems being encountered.

All in all, we can look forward to a good 2017!!