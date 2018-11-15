Attack on Kareedouw Police Station an inside job

A female constable appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrates court on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a robbery at the Kareedouw police station earlier this year.

The 30-year-old Constable Yandiswa Siyasanga Feni is linked to the conspiracy behind the robbery where several guns were stolen.

A spokesperson for the Hawks Captain Anelisa Feni says in August, four gunmen attacked the Kareedouw station in the early hours of a Saturday morning where they ‘overpowered’ the constable who was on duty at the time.

Constable Feni, who was not injured in the robbery, alleged at the time that she was threatened and disarmed before being handcuffed.

The men stole two R5 rifles, four handguns, a police radio and various rounds of ammunition.

Feni says the investigation continues and more arrests are expected.

The constable will appear in court again on the 21st of November and will remain in custody.

She is expected to apply for bail.

Source: Algoa FM

