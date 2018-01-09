Attack on Humansdorp small holding

A 55 year old Humansdorp man was attacked, assaulted and hijacked, before being left beside the road by armed robbers who then drove off with his vehicle on 4 January 2018.

The man went outside on his small holding near Humansdorp at about 10 pm to switch off the generator when he was confronted by three men, who threatened him with a knife and attacked him with knobkerries.

The suspects forced the man inside his shop and tied him up. They then loaded items onto his Isuzu double cab, forced him into the bakkie and drove towards Humansdorp.

They then dropped the man next to the road after severely assaulting him. The man managed to alert a community member who assisted him to a local hospital.

The Humansdorp Police were notified and are investigating a case of business robbery and other charges.

Station Commander, Colonel Swarts, said that a dedicated team of seasoned Police officials are following up on all possible leads and they will work to bring those responsible to book.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects, are urged to contact SAPS Humansdorp on 042 200 4700 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

