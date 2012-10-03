Breaking News
Mom loses baby in Jeffreys Bay fire
ATM scammers arrested in Port Elizabeth
Pravin Gordhan to speak at Ahmed Kathrada’s memorial
Two earthquakes hit Southern Africa
South African Surf Lifesaving team announced
South Africa downgraded to junk status
Ben Hoffman wins 2017 Iron Man in Port Elizabeth
Photo of the day – Karoo sunset
South Africans can use dagga at home
Water load shedding for Jeffreys Bay
You are here:  /   / 
Eastern Cape
ATM scammers arrested in Port Elizabeth

The Port Elizabeth Flying Squad arrested three suspects aged between 20 and 30 years on charges of fraud committed in Walmer.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 39-year-old woman, was at an ATM in Main Road, Walmer to withdraw money when she was distracted by three unknown suspects.

In this time, the scammers managed to steal her card and money was withdrawn from her account at three different ATM’s in the Walmer area.

Members of the Flying Squad received information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects and arrested them in the vicinity of Kwazakele.

The Police confiscated a VW Polo the suspects were driving and their cell phones were seized.

The swift arrests of these suspects was commended by the Mount Road Cluster Commander Maj Gen Funeka Siganga.

“Card skimming at ATM’s is a big concern and the arrests are a break through. The investigator will also follow up and investigate if they could be linked to other cases in the Port Elizabeth area,” said Siganga.

The suspects are currently in custody and will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates’ court on charges of fraud on Friday, 27 April 2017.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive