Jeffreys Bay
Aston Bay Neighbourhood Watch to meet

The Aston Bay Neighbourhood Watch will meet at the Marina Martinique hall in Jeffreys Bay at 18:00 on May 9.

At the meeting, feedback with regard to the Neighbourhood Watch activities for the last three months will be provided.

There has been a slight increase in criminal incidents in the normally quiet suburb lately.

The Neighbourhood Watch was initiated in the mid 2000’s to combat crime, with much success.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting. For information, contact Tilly Bothma at 081 482 2128.

