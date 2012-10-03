Arrests made after American tourists were hijacked

Breaking News
Two men have been arrested for hijacking and robbing an American couple in Port Elizabeth while they were travelling between Port Elizabeth and Addo.

The men were caught in bushes close to the Addo Road, Motherwell, on Thursday.

Property belonging to the tourists was recovered, including a camera and memory card.

The American toutists, Robert Howard Webb, 61, and Verna Antoinette Yocum, 67, were found tied up in the bushes last Wednesday, after a local farmer spotted an abandoned car.

Two men had overpowered them and forced them into their rental car before driving off.

They stopped near Coega and took them into the bushes, where they robbed them of all their belongings, tied them up, and left.

The couple apparently indicated that their most valuable possessions they were robbed of were the photographs on their camera.

Police will hand their property back as soon as the preliminary investigation had been completed.

The men, aged 32 and 25, will appear in Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

