Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked at event in South Africa

Legendary bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked and drop kicked at the Arnold Classic Africa competition in Johannesburg yesterday (18 May 2019)

The actor and former Mr Universe was attending the multi sports event and was watching the skipping competition when he was attacked from behind.

The man launched himself at Schwarzenegger and used a flying kick to attack the “The Terminator”.

The man was pinned down and escorted away by security following the incident.

Schwarzenegger later posted on Twitter that he only realised he was kicked when he saw the video.

“I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat,” Schwarzenegger quipped.

Wayne Price, a former professional strongman competitor and Arnold Classic Africa partner, said the man is unknown to the crew and his motives were similarly unknown.

Price stated Schwarzenegger would not be pressing charges against the man.

