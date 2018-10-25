Armed robbery in Uitenhage

The South African Police in Uitenhage have launched a search for three armed suspects following a robbery at a business in Caledon Street.

The robbery took place yesterday (24 October 2018) at about 12:50.

It is alleged that three armed males entered the business and threatened the personnel and clients.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and clothing and fled on foot from the scene.

No one was injured during the robbery. The Police are investigating a case of armed robbery and detectives are following up on all possible leads.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information, may contact Detective Warrant Officer Josh Victor at 041 996 4500 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

