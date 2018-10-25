Breaking News
Second round of Open Water Swim Series takes place on Sunday
Armed robbery in Uitenhage
Only eight Eastern Cape Municipalities have qualified Chief Financial Officers
Pothole repairs underway in Kouga
Naspers to unbundle DSTV and focus on becoming an Internet company
Strike in Ngcobo put on hold after two weeks
Fijian flyer feels right at home with the Southern Kings
Service delivery app makes an impact in Kouga
Photo of the day – Dylan Lightfoot carves into summer
What is AI and how does it work?
You are here:  /   / 
Eastern Cape jeffreys bay crime humansdorp
Armed robbery in Uitenhage

The South African Police in Uitenhage have launched a search for three armed suspects following a robbery at a business in Caledon Street.

The robbery took place yesterday (24 October 2018) at about 12:50.

It is alleged that three armed males entered the business and threatened the personnel and clients.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and clothing and fled on foot from the scene.

No one was injured during the robbery.  The Police are investigating a case of armed robbery and detectives are following up on all possible leads.

Anyone who might be able to assist with any information, may contact Detective Warrant Officer Josh Victor at 041 996 4500 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

swim lessons jeffreys bay learn to swim

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive