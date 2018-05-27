Armed robbery in Loerie

The South African Police are hunting for five men who used a red Toyota Tazz as a getaway vehicle after a grocery store robbery in Loerie on Thursday (24 May 2018).

At 7:30 pm five men, two armed with firearms, stormed into Mammas Shop in Trudy Street, Loerie.

The shop owner and his two assistants were held at gunpoint, while the other three suspects ransacked the shop.

The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash, and the security camera’s hard drive before fleeing in a red Toyota Tazz.

The suspects are still at large and police are investigating a case of business robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery incident is urged to contact the police on Crime Stop 08600 10111 or the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Heirich Rheeder from the Thornhill Police Station on 082 441 7921.

All information will be treated as confidential.

