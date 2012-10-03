Breaking News
Armed robbery in Jeffreys Bay
The JBay Winterfest programme
Will Jordy Smith win the Corona Open JBay?
Gamtoos Valley faces 60 % cut in water allocation
Police hold integrated road block on N2
Kouga Municipality to block electricity
Surfing, mountain biking and trail running at the Jbay Winterfest
Santam donates Fire Equipment worth R 1.3 million
Photo of the day – Milky way
Residents invited to rate municipal service delivery
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Armed robbery in Jeffreys Bay

A 29 year old delivery truck driver was robbed of cash yesterday morning in Jeffrey’s Bay.

It is alleged that three men, armed with guns, accosted the driver of an Albany Bakery truck during a bread delivery at a shop in St Francis Street.

The victim said that the men approached the truck and pointed firearms at him and demanded his wallet.

The suspects stole his wallet before fleeing on foot.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, the Jeffreys Bay Police received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle  and arrested  three men and took possession of an unlicensed firearm.

At about 18:30, police received a complaint of a silver Volkswagen Polo with Gauteng province registration numbers parked in front of a business premises also in St Francis Street.

The information was that the vehicle had three occupants inside, and was  parked for a while without any movement.

Police responded and in possession of a search warrant, searched the vehicle and recovered an unlicensed firearm.

They then  arrested the three men, seized a firearm and impounded the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the firearm was stolen in Somerset East a year ago.

The suspects aged between 27 and 31 will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and ammunition with a possibility of additional charges.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok commended the members for their swift response, and urged residents to report any suspicious persons.

It was highly possible that the actions of the members prevented a business robbery incident.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive