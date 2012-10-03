Armed robbery in Jeffreys Bay

A 29 year old delivery truck driver was robbed of cash yesterday morning in Jeffrey’s Bay.

It is alleged that three men, armed with guns, accosted the driver of an Albany Bakery truck during a bread delivery at a shop in St Francis Street.

The victim said that the men approached the truck and pointed firearms at him and demanded his wallet.

The suspects stole his wallet before fleeing on foot.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, the Jeffreys Bay Police received a complaint of a suspicious vehicle and arrested three men and took possession of an unlicensed firearm.

At about 18:30, police received a complaint of a silver Volkswagen Polo with Gauteng province registration numbers parked in front of a business premises also in St Francis Street.

The information was that the vehicle had three occupants inside, and was parked for a while without any movement.

Police responded and in possession of a search warrant, searched the vehicle and recovered an unlicensed firearm.

They then arrested the three men, seized a firearm and impounded the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the firearm was stolen in Somerset East a year ago.

The suspects aged between 27 and 31 will appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and ammunition with a possibility of additional charges.