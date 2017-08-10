Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Armed robbery in Aston Bay – residents assaulted

An armed robbery occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Glenny Buchner Street reports the Aston Bay Neighbourhood Watch.

The residents were held up with firearms, robbed and assaulted at around 2.30 am. Their cellphones, cash, tablet and vehicle was taken .

The vehicle was found abandoned in Pellsrus later.

Entrance to the property was gained by using a 3m wooden beam.

The robbers put it against the wall and gained entry through an open window on the top floor.

The Neighbourhood Watch has pleading with the community to be vigilant, as a serious incident where violence was used has occurred in their community.

