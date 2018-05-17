Armed robbery at Port Alfred shopping mall

Five suspects were arrested by the South African Police after they robbed a shop in a Port Alfred shopping mall yesterday morning (16 May 2018).

Just after the shop opened, two 2 males approached the female shop assistants for help with perfumes.

They informed the assistants that they had come to rob the store. They were joined by two more suspects and requested that the assistants put the perfumes in the bags that they brought with.

The suspects then started removing the perfumes and left the shop.

A manager from a local food store attempted to chase the suspects but was threatened with a firearm. The suspects fled in a grey coloured vehicle.

The information was circulated and all emergency service from Port Alfred and neighbouring clusters including Port Elizabeth were alerted as the vehicle was seen travelling towards Port Elizabeth.

The Port Elizabeth Flying Squad sighted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle at Coega.

They pursued the vehicle which turned towards Motherwell and managed to stop it at the Truckers Inn.

Five suspects aged between 20 and 32 were arrested and two firearms were seized.

The stolen goods estimated at R80 000 were recovered and will be returned to the rightful owner. A case of business robbery is under investigation.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga was elated with this outcome. “This good team work and optimum utilisation of resources ensured that we stop criminals on their tracks.”

