Armed robbers chased by Police near Van Stadens bridge

The Provincial Commissioner of Eastern Cape, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended members of PE Flying Squad for their excellent efforts in arresting of three armed robbery suspects on the N2 freeway today, 20 April 2018.

It is believed that the suspects robbed a jewellery store in George in the morning and their getaway vehicle was seen heading towards the N2 in the direction of Port Elizabeth.

The information was immediately relayed on all police channels and members of PE Flying Squad patrolled the N2 in search of the suspected vehicle.

At about 13:00, the white Mercedes Benz was seen driving at high speed past the Van Stadens Bridge.

A chase then ensued and the vehicle was recklessly driving between traffic.

As it neared the Cape Road, N2 off ramp, the vehicle was forced to slow down due to heavy traffic. Police managed to force the vehicle onto the side of the freeway.

Three suspects were arrested. A large amount of jewellery which included gold chains, rings, platinum jewellery and cell phones was found inside the vehicle.

A 9mm firearm and 15 rounds of ammunition was also seized. The vehicle and firearm belongs to the driver of the vehicle.

The value of the jewellery and cellphones is not yet known.

The suspects aged 31, 34 and 47 is detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property. The Police will be probing the possible link to the business robbery in George.

They will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates’ court today.

