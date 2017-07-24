Armed men arrested in JBay – three firearms recovered

South African Police arrested two men after finding them armed with three unlicensed guns in Jeffreys Bay yesterday afternoon.

The Police were on patrol when they spotted a vehicle driving suspiciously in Jeffreys Street at about 17:45.

Upon searching the white VW Golf, the Police discovered three unlicensed firearms (two 9mm and one revolver with ammunition).

The two suspects, age 26 and 32, were arrested on the spot.

Both were detained on charges ranging from the illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brig John Lebok lauded the alert police officials for their quick response that resulted in the arrest of the suspects and the confiscation of the firearms.

The two suspects are due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court soon.