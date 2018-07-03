Armed intruders rob Thornhill small holding

Breaking News
Two men armed with knives robbed a small holding in Thornhill on Monday at around 1 am (2 July 2018).

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli, said that two men wearing balaclavas and armed with knives broke into the study room of a small holding in Sanctuary Road in Thornhill in the early hours of Monday morning.

“The homeowner and his wife locked themselves in the bedroom while the suspects stole four laptops and a camera before fleeing the scene,” he said.

Nkohli said no one was injured during the incident.

Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok added: “Crimes against rural community and small holdings are one of the priorities of the SAPS.

Police are urging residents to assist them by sharing relevant information about suspects involved in any violent crime via Crime Stop 08600 10111”.

