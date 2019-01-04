Apple customers spent $1.22B during the 2018 Holiday at App Store

Apple has announced that App Store customers worldwide set new spending records over the holidays, wrapping up a record-breaking year.

App Store spending topped $1.22 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Customers also spent over $322 million on New Year’s Day 2019 alone, setting a new single-day record.

“The App Store had a record-breaking holiday week and New Year’s Day.

The holiday week was our biggest week ever with more than $1.22 billion spent on apps and games, and New Year’s Day set a new single-day record at more than $322 million,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Apple announced on Wednesday that the App Store helped drive Services revenue to an all-time record in the holiday quarter.

Apple services set new all-time records in multiple categories, including the App Store, Apple Music, Cloud Services, Apple Pay and the App Store’s search ad business.

Gaming and self-care were the most popular categories of app downloads and subscriptions during the holidays.

Globally, multiplayer games including Fortnite and PUBG were among the top downloaded games over the holidays, along with Brawl Stars, Asphalt 9 and Monster Strike.

Productivity, Health & Fitness and Education apps are already capturing the attention of customers in the first few days of the year with 1Password, Sweat and Lumosity charting in their respective categories.

