Another two cops killed in South Africa

Two South African Policemen were killed in Gauteng on Friday the 14th of April 2017.

In the first incident, a Policeman was fatally wounded on duty by unknown gunmen in Soshanguve.

“The deceased and his colleague were conducting stop-and-search crime prevention duties as part of Operation Paseka when they were attacked and shot.

His colleague was wounded and is recovering in a local hospital,” said Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane.

“In another incident, an off-duty officer was shot and killed in Soweto on the same day; circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation.

As the South African Police Service, we wish to express our deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased members.

Anyone with information that will assist the South African Police Service in apprehending those responsible for the attacks and murders is encouraged to come forward.

We also appeal to anyone with information to anonymously call the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111 or to SMS Crime Line anonymously on 32211,” added Phahlane .

In the 2016/2017 financial year, 57 police officers lost their lives, 31 of them were killed on duty.