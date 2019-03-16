Breaking News
New format for the Corona Open JBay
Another petrol price increase in April
More than thousand jobs created in Kouga
Smhart Trail Run takes place at JBay Wind Farm on 30 March
Research finds some shark deterrents don’t work as well as others
Photo of the day – Milky Way at Cape St Francis
Plastic road for Jeffreys Bay
High E.Coli levels in Knysna lagoon
Humansdorp man murdered by his wife
Why vote for the DA in the 2019 election
You are here:  /   / 
News petrol price south africa
Another petrol price increase in April

Beleaguered South African motorists are facing a substantial petrol price increase in April 2019 according to the Automobile Association.

“Fresh off substantial fuel price hikes in March, South Africans should brace themselves for further increases in April. This is according to the unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund,” said the AA.

The expected basic fuel price increase is being estimated at 98 cents for petrol and 70 cents for diesel, while the fuel levies are also expected to increase.

South Africans should be asking just what the fuel levy is being spent on, especially with the levels of government corruption that is being revealed on an almost daily basis at the moment.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive