Another petrol price increase in April

Beleaguered South African motorists are facing a substantial petrol price increase in April 2019 according to the Automobile Association.

“Fresh off substantial fuel price hikes in March, South Africans should brace themselves for further increases in April. This is according to the unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund,” said the AA.

The expected basic fuel price increase is being estimated at 98 cents for petrol and 70 cents for diesel, while the fuel levies are also expected to increase.

South Africans should be asking just what the fuel levy is being spent on, especially with the levels of government corruption that is being revealed on an almost daily basis at the moment.

