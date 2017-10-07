Another day of great waves at Billabong SA Junior Champs in Jeffreys Bay

The Billabong SA Champs continued to prove its wave magnet status as the Lower Point at Jeffreys Bay produced epic surf on Day 3 as the country’s top junior surfers revelled in the long rides while battling for national titles and invaluable team points.

It was an early start for Round 3 of the U16 boys and JBay local Angelo Faulkner wasted no time in dropping an excellent score on his way to the quarterfinals. Cape Town Surfriders Eli Beukes and Max Elkington once again proved that JBay suits their stylish and powerful surfing by finishing their heats with 17-point totals.

The extremely competitive U18 boys Round 3 was exciting to watch as Luke Malherbe (Buffalo City) and Koby Obelholzer (eThekweni) put on electric performances in their encounters.

Adin Masencamp (Cape Winelands) used his carving rail game to collect a series of high scores and earn a comfortable heat win as he eyes a second successive title after winning the U17 boys crown last year.

The first round of the U12 girls paddled out and charged what for them were overhead waves with plenty of style. Lisa Van Heerden (Nelson Mandela Bay) racked up a really impressive 18.10 heat total with her smooth surfing while her teammate Zia Hendricks was another standout.

Scarlette Van Jaarsveldt (Cape Town Surfriders) is showing the same talent as her brothers Ford and York have displayed as she too made it to the semifinals of her division.

The U18 girls were amped to have their turn in the pumping surf with Caitlin October (Cape Town Surfriders) and Carla Van Wyk (Buffalo City) the first to advance to the quarters with finesse.

Nelson Mandela Bay girls Zoe Smith and Kelly Medley then dominated the next heat and will be action again today.

More swell and light winds are forecast for Jeffreys Bay over the weekend as the country’s top juniors compete for individual titles in U12, U14, U16 and U18 boys and girls divisions, while earning points towards the coveted Freedom Cup that goes to the district whose team accumulate the highest total.

Pictured: Adin Masencamp (Cape Winelands) charged into the quarterfinals of the Billabong SA Junior Champs pres. by BOS at Jeffreys Bay on Friday

Photo: Billabong / Thurtell

