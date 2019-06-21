Andrew Whitfield to lead the DA in Kouga

The Democratic Alliance has deployed the Eastern Cape Provincial Chairperson, Andrew Whitfield, as the new leader of the Tsitsi-Kouga Constituency.

The Constituency covers both the DA led Kouga Municipality as well as the Kou Kamma Municipality.

Whitfield has also been appointed as the new Shadow Minister of Police in Parliament, following the 2019 National election.

He brings a wealth of experience to the Constituency and has served in all three spheres of government, local, provincial and national.

Andrew was appointed as a member of the Mayoral Committee in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro under Mayor Athol Trollip where he was responsible for Economic Development, Tourism and Agriculture.

This was after he led the DA election campaign in the Metro during the 2016 local government election.

He has also previously served as a Member of Parliament as well as in the Provincial Legislature in Bhisho.

“I am delighted to be deployed to Tsitsi-Kouga and am proud to be able to represent the people of Kouga and Kou Kamma in Parliament,” said Whitfield.

“We welcome Andrew to the Constituency and it is a honour to have Whitfield as part of the team.

Andrew brings the experience and leadership required to retain Kouga and to win Kou Kamma in the 2021 Election.

He will also raise issues in Parliament that affect our residents and will help us fight the scourge of crime that affects all communities in our Constituency,” said the DA in a statement on the Kouga Democrat.

Andrew will be meeting with the branch structures in Kouga and Kou-Kamma and explaining the road ahead to 2021 with the members of the DA in the Constituency.

