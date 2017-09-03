Breaking News
Kouga rolls out new plan to address controversial causeway
ANC support softens, but still at 47% – Ipsos
Kings go down in PRO14 debut
Three killed in N2 car accident
Water to be pumped out of Seekoei River
Jordy Smith will be defending his title at Trestles
RDP houses being built in Kouga
Court rules that new homeowners not liable for historic debt
Southern Kings are ready for first PRO14 tour
Viaene takes SA title in Jeffreys Bay
You are here:  /   / 
South Africa
ANC support softens, but still at 47% – Ipsos

ANC support in South Africa is shrinking.

In the General Election in 2014, the ANC won 62% of the votes and in the Local Government Elections (2016), 54% of votes were cast for the party.

Public opinion surveys show that this support can be even lower and in May 2017 less than half (47%) of South Africans indicated that they would vote for the ANC, if there were an election the next day.

This figure should, however, not be regarded as a prediction of the 2019 General Election – it is simply too long before the time to start making predictions.

Predicting or even speculating about the outcome of an election is infinitely more complicated than just considering the results of a nationally representative opinion poll.

Another interesting phenomenon is that of voter apathy: at the time of the Local Government Elections last year 26,3 million of the 36,8 million South Africans eligible to vote were registered with the IEC (Independent Electoral Commission) as voters.

But only 15,3 million turned out to vote. Thus, a minority of eligible voters, i.e. 41,6% made the choices for the whole population with regard to local authorities.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive