South Africa
ANC MPs now have no excuse

South Africans can welcome the decision by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, to allow today’s Motion of No Confidence in President Jacob Zuma to be conducted via secret ballot.

ANC MPs now have no excuse. They must use their vote to stand up to grand corruption and vote to remove Jacob Zuma as President.

While the removal of Jacob Zuma will not solve every problem in our nation, it would be the beginning of a national rebuilding project that is urgently required.

Secret ballot or not, will there be enough courageous and honest ANC politicians to make a differece? Time will tell…..

