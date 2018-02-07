Amica de Jager dominates Open Water Swim Champs in Jeffreys Bay

Port Elizabeth based swimmer Ian Venter and Amica de Jager from St Francis Bay dominated the weekend’s Nelson Mandela Bay Aquatics Open Water Swimming (OWS) Championships at Marina Martinique with de Jager winning both the 10km and the 5km ladies championships titles whilst Venter claimed the 3km and 5km Men’s titles.

It was a well supported Provincial Championships swum at the picturesque Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay which will also host the the South African OWS National Championships in the beginning of March.

Only three female participants contested the 10km championships on Saturday with Kouga swimmer De Jager winning in a time of 2:17:54 ahead of Border swimmers Chloe Velde (2:34:44) and Madison Malherbe (2:35:00).

In the 3km Championship swim, Aquabear Swim Club’s Ian Venter dominated in a time of 36:37 ahead of Bay Eagle Swim Club’s Flippie Van Der Spuy and PEA swimmer Dennis De Villiers whilst Payton Horton snatched the ladies title in a time of 39:50 ahead of Tasneen Ebrahim and Jessica Beukes.

On Sunday the swimmers returned to contest the 5km Championship race with the men keeping the same 3 positions as the day before with Venter winning in a time of 1:02:42 ahead of Van Der Spuy and De Villiers whilst De Jager took the ladies 5km Title in a time of 1:03:16 ahead of Horton and Ebrahim.

Swimmers will now be eagerly awaiting the announcement of the Provincial team at the end of the week and then getting ready for the 94th River Mile taking place on Sunday 18th February at Sunday’s River.

Both Venter and de Jager are defending champions and it top form but the history books show that the River Mile Title doesn’t often go the way of the top seeds.

Whilst swum over a distance of 1,6km, the river is very tidal and understanding the river and swimming the right course is what makes a river mile champion. The race is also swum at a blistering pace due to the tidal effect with the winners anticipated to swim the Mile in under 13 minutes.

See www.zsports.co.za for all the Championship results and for further information on the upcoming River Mile.

NELSON MANDELA BAY AQUATICS

OPEN WATER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Marina Martinique

Sat 3rd / Sun 4th February 2018

NMB Aquatics 10km Swim Champs

Ladies: 1 Amica De Jager (2:17:54); 2 Chloe Velde (2:34:44); 3 Madison Malherbe (2:35:00);

NMB Aquatics 5km Swim Champs

Men: 1 Ian Venter (1:02:42); 2 Flippie Van Der Spuy (1:03:13); 3 Dennis De Villiers (1:03:19); 4 Josh Tucker (1:07:23); 5 Kyle White (1:07:26); 6 Heinrich Vorster (1:08:21); 7 Luke Norris (1:12:23); 8 Wietske Van Der Westhuizen (1:12:26); 9 Deacon Kingman (1:12:28); 10 Joshua Orsmond (1:14:30); 11 Stephan Vorster (1:14:41); 12 Hayden Holmes (1:16:43); 13 Ethan Harris (1:19:02);

Ladies: 1 Amica De Jager (1:03:16); 2 Payton Horton (1:07:46); 3 Tasneen Ebrahim (1:07:57); 4 Jessica Booth (1:08:20); 5 Tayla Botha (1:08:28); 6 Paige T Black (1:08:48); 7 Hannah Counihan (1:12:23); 8 Hannah Haswell (1:12:25); 9 Jessica Beukes (1:12:39); 10 Shaelyn Walker (1:12:47); 11 Michell Strydom (1:12:49); 12 Kathryn Nurse (1:16:12); 13 Zanli Klopper (1:16:41); 14 Tyra Roozendaal (1:16:45);

NMB Aquatics 5km Disabled Swim Champs

1 Stanford Slabbert (1:40:20);

NMB Aquatics 3km Swim Champs

Men: 1 Ian Venter (36:37); 2 Flippie Van Der Spuy (37:40); 3 Dennis De Villiers (37:43); 4 Kyle White (40:12); 5 Josh Tucker (41:28); 6 Joshua Orsmond (41:35); 7 Heinrich Vorster (41:36); 8 Deacon Kingman (43:20); 9 Luke Norris (43:56); 10 Wietske Van Der Westhuizen (43:56); 11 Christian Appels (44:53); 12 Barry Serfontein (44:57); 13 Mc Strydom (45:07); 14 Ethan Harris (45:08); 15 Pj Duffy (45:13); 16 J C Van Wyk (46:07); 17 Greg Hough (46:45); 18 Stephan Vorster (48:08); 19 Greg Tucker (50:16); 20 Kenneth Pattinson (50:17);

Ladies: 1 Payton Horton (39:50); 2 Tasneen Ebrahim (40:00); 3 Jessica Beukes (40:04); 4 Paige T Black (40:06); 5 Jessica Booth (40:14); 6 Hannah Counihan (40:37); 7 Michell Strydom (42:47); 8 Kathryn Nurse (42:48); 9 Shaelyn Walker (43:13); 10 Zanli Klopper (43:18); 11 Teagan Pio (44:12); 12 Denise Bosman (44:55); 13 Tyra Roozendaal (45:18); 14 Robyn Hough (46:24); 15 Claire Amner (46:28); 16 Jean Degenaar (47:16);

NMB Aquatics 3km Disabled Swim Champs

1 Stanford Slabbert (57:10);

THE SWIM SERIES

Marina Martininique

Round 5

Sunday 4th February 2018

1km Swim

Men: 1 Seth De Swardt (14:16); 2 Noah De Swart (15:46); 3 Gareth MacLear (15:51); 4 Albert Klopper (18:16); 5 Meyer Prinsloo (19:07); 6 Gareth Bosman (19:36); 7 Reon Van Rensburg (23:25); 8 Robert Leonard (30:31); 9 Ilse Krige (31:01);

Ladies: 1 Teegan Pio (14:12); 2 Chelsea Main (17:21); 3 Quinlee Collins (17:30); 4 Minique Compaan (18:17); 5 Tracy MacLear (20:35);

3km Swim

Men: 1 Martin Wolmarans (43:30); 2 Mc Strydom (47:45); 3 Pj Duffy (47:58);

Ladies: 1 Jean Degenaar (48:49); 2 Claire Amner (48:51); 3 Jennifer Anderton (53:38);

550m Swim

1 Kaitlynne Horne (09:19); 2 Divan Du Plooy (09:38); 3 James MacLear (10:45); 4 Richard MacLear (10:55);

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

