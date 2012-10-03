America issues Somalia travel warning

The U.S. Department of State has warned U.S. citizens to avoid travel to Somalia because of continuous activity by the al-Qaida affiliated terrorist group, al-Shabaab.

U.S. citizens should be aware of the threat of kidnapping in all parts of Somalia, including Somaliland and Puntland. There is no U.S. embassy presence in Somalia. This replaces the Travel Warning dated 24 May 2016.

There is a particular terrorist threat to foreigners in places where large crowds gather and Westerners frequent, including airports, government buildings, hotels, and shopping areas.

In 2016, there were 14 documented attacks directed at hotels, restaurants, and the international airport in Mogadishu.

Al-Shabaab has repeatedly attacked the Mogadishu Aden Adde International Airport (MGQ) with mortars and other weapons.

The group has conducted attacks from within the airport’s secure perimeter, and they detonated an explosive device hidden in a laptop on an airplane shortly after it took off from the airport on 2 February 2016.

U.S. citizens should avoid sailing near the coast of Somalia due to the risk of pirate attacks.

vessels, fishing boats, and recreational craft all risk seizure and detention by pirates in the waters off the Horn of Africa, especially in the international waters near Somalia.