Breaking News
Kouga to re-advertise Municipal Manager position
Eastern Cape Open Water Swim Champs in JBay this weekend
Navy Seal killed, 3 wounded in Yemen raid
Illegal strike sees black bags not collected in JBay
America beats the drums of war – puts Iran on notice
Power to be cut in St Francis Bay
‘My move to Afri-forum was not politically motivated’ – Nel
Good waves over the weekend for JBay surfers
Win a free membership at Edge Fitness Gym in Port Elizabeth
Near drowning of American tourist in Jeffreys Bay
You are here:  /   / 
International American flag
America beats the drums of war – puts Iran on notice

The American National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn has officially put Iran on notice, following what has been described as a provocative ballistic missile launch and an attack against a Saudi naval vessel conducted by Iran-supported Houthi militants.

At a White House briefing Flynn said that the recent ballistic missile launch is in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls upon Iran “not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology.

“These are just the latest of a series of incidents in the past six months in which Houthi forces that Iran has trained and armed have struck Emirati and Saudi vessels, and threatened U.S. and allied vessels transiting the Red Sea.

In these and other similar activities, Iran continues to threaten U.S. friends and allies in the region,” said Flynn.

The Trump Administration has condemned actions by Iran that undermine security, prosperity, and stability throughout and beyond the Middle East and place American lives at risk.

President Trump has severely criticized the various agreements reached between Iran and the Obama Administration, as well as the United Nations – as being weak and ineffective.

Edge open day

“Instead of being thankful to the United States for these agreements, Iran is now feeling emboldened.

As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice, concluded Flynn.

Flynn’s warning comes as forces from the US, British, French and Australian navies engage in exercises in the Persian Gulf.

A total of 17 warships from the four nations are participating in the exercises, named Unified Trident, led by the UK’s amphibious assault ship HMS Ocean, according to a US Navy press release.

The drills are designed to “ensure the free flow of commerce” through waterways of strategic interest to the entire world, a US Navy press release said.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive