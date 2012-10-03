America beats the drums of war – puts Iran on notice

The American National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn has officially put Iran on notice, following what has been described as a provocative ballistic missile launch and an attack against a Saudi naval vessel conducted by Iran-supported Houthi militants.

At a White House briefing Flynn said that the recent ballistic missile launch is in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls upon Iran “not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology.

“These are just the latest of a series of incidents in the past six months in which Houthi forces that Iran has trained and armed have struck Emirati and Saudi vessels, and threatened U.S. and allied vessels transiting the Red Sea.

In these and other similar activities, Iran continues to threaten U.S. friends and allies in the region,” said Flynn.

The Trump Administration has condemned actions by Iran that undermine security, prosperity, and stability throughout and beyond the Middle East and place American lives at risk.

President Trump has severely criticized the various agreements reached between Iran and the Obama Administration, as well as the United Nations – as being weak and ineffective.

“Instead of being thankful to the United States for these agreements, Iran is now feeling emboldened.

As of today, we are officially putting Iran on notice, concluded Flynn.

Flynn’s warning comes as forces from the US, British, French and Australian navies engage in exercises in the Persian Gulf.

A total of 17 warships from the four nations are participating in the exercises, named Unified Trident, led by the UK’s amphibious assault ship HMS Ocean, according to a US Navy press release.

The drills are designed to “ensure the free flow of commerce” through waterways of strategic interest to the entire world, a US Navy press release said.