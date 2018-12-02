Amazon to open data centers in South Africa

Amazon Web Services (AWS) will be opening an infrastructure region in Cape Town in the first half of 2020.

AWS is the world’s leading cloud platform provider, and the new region, will be its first on the African continent.

The new AWS Africa (Cape Town) Region will consist of three Availability Zones at launch.

According to a recent official AWS press release, the new AWS Region will enable customers to run workloads in South Africa and serve end-users across the African continent with even lower latency and high availability.

The new region will also enable more African organisations to leverage advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile services, and more to drive innovation.

Local AWS customers will also be able to store their data in South Africa with the assurance that their content will not move without consent, while those looking to comply with the upcoming Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) will have access to secure infrastructure that meets the most rigorous international compliance standards.

“Our commitment to Africa started in 2004 when the original idea for Amazon EC2 was born in Cape Town,” said Geoff Brown, from Amazon Web Services.

“Since then, our investments in the Amazon Development Center, Direct Connect, Amazon CloudFront, and now a region in South Africa is a result of our customer feedback.

