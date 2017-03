Alone by Elmien Roelofse

Alone by Elmien Roelofse

Alone by Elmien Roelofse

All I feel is alone broken by the moments he doesnt even know existed

as my fragile hands try and keep my soul together

my heart knows its at its end

my thoughts try and change reality as my existance slowly fades into the night leaving only rage

the darkness now makes sense the cold air laughs at my emptiness

like it knew today would come

and today I would welcome the sadness again

as nothingness becomes me and my soul almost invisible fades into the night