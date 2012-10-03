Alleged ‘sex pest’ Nigerian pastor arrested in Port Elizabeth

The Hawks have arrested a Durban based Nigerian Pastor,who is wanted in connection with alleged sexual assault, at Port Elizabeth Airport.

He is accused of taking girls to his uMhlanga House in KwaZulu-Natal where he allegedly sexually molested them.

The Hawks initially planned his arrest at his Bloemfontein Congregation last Friday, but he did not arrive to deliver his sermon.

The Hawks pounced on the pastor at the Port Elizabeth International Airport upon his arrival from KwaZulu-Natal.

It is believed that they were given false information regarding his flight details.

Members of the Hawks arrested him in a toilet cubicle at the airport, where he was hiding.

Hawks spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says, “After we got information that his flight was delayed, we did not believe it.

We took the initiative and went to the airport to discover the flight was on schedule. He tried to evade us and we had to go after him.”

Source: SABC News