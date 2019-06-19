All you need to know about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

All you need to know about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 hosted by England and Wales began on 30 May 2019.

The first match was played between England and South Africa and England won the match by 104 runs.

Here is a list of all the things you need to know about this tournament:

How Are the Matches Being Played?

The format is round robin meaning that each team will play one game with the others in the league phase. Ten teams are participating. This means there will be 45 matches played in the league phase.

A win will give 2 points to a team. If a match is abandoned due to rain or ends in a tie, then each team will be awarded one point. The four teams that have the maximum number of points at the end of the league phase go to the semi-finals.

If two teams have the same number of points at the end of the league phase, the team that has won the greater number of matches will go to the semi-finals. In case, both points and wins are equal, the team with a higher run rate makes it to the semi-finals.

The semi-finals are slated to be played on 9-10 July. The winners of the semi-finals will play the final on 14 July 2019. Cricket enthusiasts all over the world have been looking forward to this tournament and excitement is high.

The ten teams participating in this tournament are India, Pakistan, England, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Except on a few days, only one game will be played a day. In case two teams score the same number of runs in a semi-final match or the grand final then super-overs will decide the winner. If it rains during a semi-final or the final the match can continue on a reserve day.

For group games instead of reserve days, the match referees can extend play by 75 minutes and in some cases an hour more.

In the last world cup, 16 teams participated, but this time the ICC decided that some of the teams were not up to standard and allowed only 10 teams to participate.

Coming to the favourites to win the tournament, it is expected to be touch and go between England and India.

England are the No.1 ranked ODI team and India are ranked No.2. England also have the home team advantage. Australia have won the tournament a record 5 times. But currently the Australian team has hit a lean patch.

Afghanistan are the favoured underdogs.

The matches between traditional rivals like India and Pakistan and England and Australia are expected to raise the excitement to a fever pitch. So, let us wait and watch this Cricket bonanza as it unfolds.

