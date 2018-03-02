Adjustment Budget would have improved service delivery in Nelson Mandela Bay

The opposition parties in the Nelson Nandela Bay Metro voted against the Adjustment Budget this week, a move that will impact negatively on service delivery.

R 200 million of service delivery projects will grind to a halt, due to the actions of the EFF and ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“At a Council Meeting on 27 February 2018, the ANC, EFF, AIC, UF, PA and UDM voted against a 85% pro-poor adjustments budget, stealing service delivery from the city’s poorest residents,” said Mayor Athol Trollip.

As a result, the Metro Police are now unable to purchase new vehicles, which were meant to fight gangsterism in the city’s Northern Areas and townships.

R 3 million was allocated for this in the failed adjustments budget.

“R 13.3 million that was meant to go towards public lighting in the city’s darkest communities, who have the ANC and the EFF to thank for their dark and unsafe streets.

R 45 million was meant to be adjusted to improve sanitation and water infrastructure in Motherwell, Wells Estate, Khayamnandi and KwaLanga with a further R 39 million budgeted for water leaks detection,” added Trollip.

The Metro will now have to spend according to its original budget, which reflected a deficit of R 125-million, while the adjustments budget reflected a deficit of R 25-million.

