Breaking News
Adjustment Budget would have improved service delivery in Nelson Mandela Bay
Top swimmers in JBay for SA Open Water Swim Champs
Jeffreys Bay is set for economic growth
JBay Winterfest takes place 2 – 17 July 2018
Desalination will secure Kouga’s economic future
Property of the week – On the canals with a sea view
Magnitude 4 earthquake between Mauritius and Reunion Island
Country vs Country team event to take place at Surf Ranch
Locals keep our beaches clean
New South African Cabinet announced – Nene & Gordhan are back
You are here:  /   / 
Eastern Cape
Adjustment Budget would have improved service delivery in Nelson Mandela Bay

The opposition parties in the Nelson Nandela Bay Metro voted against the Adjustment Budget this week, a move that will impact negatively on service delivery.

R 200 million of service delivery projects will grind to a halt, due to the actions of  the EFF and ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“At a Council Meeting on 27 February 2018, the ANC, EFF, AIC, UF, PA and UDM voted against a 85% pro-poor adjustments budget, stealing service delivery from the city’s poorest residents,” said Mayor Athol Trollip.

As a result, the Metro Police are now unable to purchase new vehicles, which were meant to fight gangsterism in the city’s Northern Areas and townships.

R 3 million was allocated for this in the failed adjustments budget.

“R 13.3 million that was meant to go towards public lighting in the city’s darkest communities, who have the ANC and the EFF to thank for their dark and unsafe streets.

R 45 million was meant to be adjusted to improve sanitation and water infrastructure in Motherwell, Wells Estate, Khayamnandi and KwaLanga with a further R 39 million budgeted for water leaks detection,” added Trollip.

The Metro will now have to spend according to its original budget, which reflected a deficit of R 125-million, while the adjustments budget reflected a deficit of R 25-million.

 

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive