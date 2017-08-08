Accident claims life of man near Jeffreys Bay

A driver lost control of his car on the R102 on Sunday evening, resulting in his death.

According to the Jeffreys Bay Police, the driver of a Opel Corsa lost control over the vehicle at about 19:05 whilst they were travelling on the R102, between Humansdorp and Jeffreys Bay.

The vehicle overturned, went down an embankment and burst into flames.

The male passenger was admitted to a hospital in Humansdorp and was transferred to a hospital in PE.

Unfortunately the driver of the vehicle did not survive. The name of the victim will only be released after his next-of-kin have been informed.

The Jeffreys Bay Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.