About IT Triathlon Summer Series to kick off

The popular About IT Triathlon Summer Series, comprising four race days, is set to kick off this Saturday in Port Elizabeth and come to an end on December 26 at Port St Francis in St Francis Bay.

The annual event will see contestants leaving the starting blocks in Port Elizabeth on December 16, 20 and 23, and at Port St Francis on December 26 – ideal for both seasoned and novice triathletes.

Consisting of a 750m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run, the Series is open to both individuals or teams of up to three members.

Defending Series champion Keegan Cooke from Port Elizabeth will be expected to be the one to watch, together with Nelson Mandela Bay Triathlon Champion Claudia Harcus and top triathlete Antonella Saporta.

Another exciting personality expected to attend the Series is Port Elizabeth’s World Disabled Triathlon Champion, Charl Parkin, who is excelling in the sport in which he only became involved earlier in the year.

The three races in Port Elizabeth will start at 08:00 and the race at Port St Francis at 08:30.

Some R7 500 in prize money and medals are up for grabs for the overall Series winners, as well as a R10 000 bicycle lucky draw price.

Register online at www.trisummerseries.co.za

