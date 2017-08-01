Abigail gets noticed by Hollywood

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Abigail Cuyler, a grade 9 learner at Global Leadership Academy, has raked in the awards at the World Championships of Performing Arts during the July school holiday.

Hosted in Long Beach, California, it is known as the “Olympics” of competitions in the Arts.

Coached by Suiyen Smith, Abigail competed in the 13-15 years acting division and returned with no less than three gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

She was also the Division Winner in her age group, making her first in the world in 2017.

On top of that she was awarded an industry medal, which is only given to those performers who are recognized by agents within Hollywood, as well as a partial scholarship to the prestigious New York Film Academy.

