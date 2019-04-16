AA predicts another huge petrol price increase in May

AA predicts another huge petrol price increase in May

AA predicts another huge petrol price increase in May

The Automobile Association has announced that local motorists can expect another huge fuel price increase in May.

“Strong international fuel prices have raised the spectre of an unwelcome fuel price hike for petrol users at the end of April,” the AA said.

It was commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund.

“The current data suggests that petrol may increase by 56 cents a litre at the end of April, while diesel is showing a reduction of five cents and illuminating paraffin down by a cent,” the AA said.

“If this increase materialises, this will be the third straight increase to fuel prices this year.”

The AA noted that international product price of diesel climbed somewhat in the first half of April, while petrol has made a substantial jump.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

