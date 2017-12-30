A giant falls in Addo Elephant Park

The Addo Elephant Park has confirmed that one of the big bulls, Valli Moosa, was killed in a fight with another bull.

Conservation Manager, John Adendorff, flew over the Park early yesterday morning and found Valli about five kilometres from Hapoor Dam. He appears to have fought with another bull and died from his injuries about a week ago.

Valli was one of four Kruger National Park bulls introduced into Addo Elephant Park in the early 2000’s.

Two of the bulls were really large – Skukuza and Valli. Skukuza met the same fate in 2010.

Valli stood out head and shoulders amongst the Addo animals. He is the father of many young elephants in Addo and his genes will help ensure the success of the elephant population in Addo for many years to come.

Inevitably his very tusks were most likely his downfall. He would not have been as agile as a bull with smaller, more lethal tusks. Valli was just coming into musth three weeks ago. This is when these bulls are filled with testosterone and they are very prone to fights. This is really a tragic loss for Addo. Valli, who was estimated to be around 60 years old, was extremely passive in nature, and was as an icon in the Park. It is sad for all who knew this gentle giant, but his offspring live on. Photo: Mandy Roets

