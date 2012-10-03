Breaking News
Eastern Cape
95 year old Uitenhage woman murdered in her home

The South Police are appealing for information from residents after an elderly woman was found murdered in her home in Uitenhage.

On Thursday, 23 February 2017, at around 17:30, a neighbour discovered the body of a 95 year woman lying on the floor in the lounge, at a house in Luyt Street, Uitenhage.

The neighbour was bringing food to the elderly woman, when she found the body. It is believed that the victim was raped and then strangled with a cord.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) to contact Warrant Officer Jacques Nell at 041 996 4581 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

