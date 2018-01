The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has confirmed that a 6.6 magnitude earthquake occurred off the South African coast on 28 January 2018.

The earthquake took place at a depth of 10 km and approximately 2000 km from the coastline of South Africa.

The Dingaan fracture zone is known for earthquakes but fortunately seems to have little impact on South Africa.

No tsumani warning has been issued.

