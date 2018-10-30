Breaking News
6.1 magnitude earthquake shakes New Zealand

An earthquake measuring 6,1 magnitude has occurred 64km south-west of Taumarunui in New Zealand, causing parliament to be suspended as a precaution.

The earthquake was felt over much of New Zealand.

It is one of the largest earthquakes in New Zealand since a Magnitude 7.8 tremor struck near Kaikoura in November 2016, which killed two people.

At this stage no damages or loss of human life have been reported.

GNS Science have advised there is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the earthquake.

