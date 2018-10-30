566 vehicles searched during N2 Road Block

A multi-disciplinary roadblock was held near Storms River on the N2 during 26 October 2018 with 566 vehicles being searched.

60 Traffic fines to the value of R40 550-00 were issued. One person was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor while another was arrested for possession of tik. They are due to appear in court soon.

Police also visited several liquor outlets in the Patensie area.

One fine to the value of R 2500-00 was issued for non- compliance.

The Police have also requested the community to be alert at all times and to put extra safety measures in place, especially over month end, to avoid being robbed.

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok emphasised that: “Police visibility will be enhanced during this period and SAPS will conduct random stop-and-search operations and intelligence-driven operations to effectively deal with crime generators to ensure that our communities are rid of all criminal elements”.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

