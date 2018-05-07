56 Farmers killed in South Africa every year

Since 2012, there has been a total of 3 059 attacks reported to the South African Police, averaging 510 attacks a year in which 338 people (roughly 56 a year) were killed.

Minister of Police, Bheki Cele release statistics on farm attacks and murders after eleven years of silence on the matter.

The last time that these statistics were disclosed was in 2007.

The figures showed that over the six year period, the North West province had the highest number of attacks at 722, followed by Gauteng with 644.

The province with the highest number of murders during this time, however, is Gauteng (69 murders) and then the North West and KwaZulu-Natal (61 murders each).

There has been a staggering increase in farm attacks in the Eastern Cape over the past two years.

From nine attacks in in 2015/16, there were 36 attacks in 2016/17 and alarmingly a further 54 attacks during the last year.

Eight people were killed in farm attacks in the Eastern Cape during 2016/17 and two during 2017/18.

