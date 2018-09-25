508 Rhino’s poached so far in 2018

The war against South African Rhino continues with over 500 being poached so far in 2018.

According to the latest statistics released by the Department of Environmental Affairs, South Africa has lost at least 508 rhinos to illegal poaching between 01 January 2018 and 31 August 2018 (January – August 2017 = 691).

Out of the 508 rhinos poached, at least 292 rhinos (2017: 332) were killed by poachers in Kruger National Park.

163 rhinos were poached in KwaZulu-Natal between 01 January and 31 August 2017, while this year’s number stands at 83 so far.

While 13 Rhino have been killed in the Eastern Cape, it is concerning that this number is up from only four in 2017.

Elephant poaching is on the rise with 58 elephants lost to poachers – up from 39 last over the same period last year.

All the killings took place in the Kruger National Park.

