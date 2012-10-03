5.5 million travellers visit South Africa over festive season

A total of 5 504 022 people travelled across South Africa’s borders between 9 December 2016 and 14 January 2017, says Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba.

This marks an increase of 200 467 movements, or 3.78 percent, at the ports of entry nationally when compared to the corresponding period over the previous holiday season.

“The 2016/17 festive season was marked by increased movement of people and goods across borders for different reasons varying from cross-border employment and business to academic and educational endeavours.

“We also observed a high number of travellers crossing borders for holiday and tourist purposes, which is one of the important priorities for the country,” said the Minister at a media briefing on the latest festive season traveller statistics in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Minister Gigaba said South Africa remains an attractive tourist destination.

The top 10 nationalities that arrived in South Africa during the period were from Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Swaziland, Botswana, United Kingdom, United States, Namibia, Germany and Zambia.

The top 10 ports of entry used by travellers between 9 December 2016 and 14 January 2017 were Oliver Tambo International Airport, Beit Bridge, Lebombo, Maseru Bridge, Ficksburg, Cape Town International Airport, Oshoek, Kopfontein, Ramatlabama and Groblers Bridge.