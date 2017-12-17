5.23 % increase allowed for Eskom

NERSA has approved Eskom’s allowable revenue of R 190.348 bn for the 2018/19 financial year.

This will result in an average percentage price increase of 5.23 %.

Eskom applied for a total allowable revenue of R 219.514 bn, which translates to a 19.9% average

percentage price increase.

The application is forward-looking and is not inclusive of the Regulatory Clearing Accounts (RCAs), which means that this price increase may end up being higher the %.23 % incerease.

NERSA will consider Eskom’s RCA applications (2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17) following due regulatory process.

RCA is a monitoring and tracking mechanism that compares certain uncontrollable costs and revenues assumed in the allowable revenue decision (made by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA)) to actual costs and revenues incurred by Eskom.

