Breaking News
Life imprisonment for Cop killer
16 million South Africans using Facebook in 2017
5.23 % increase allowed for Eskom
JBay car guards stop crime in its tracks
Top 10 Google searches of 2017
Property of the week – Spectacular Marina Martinique apartment
About IT Triathlon Summer Series to kick off
Beachfront fun in Jeffreys Bay
No surprise as DA retains Ward 5 in Humansdorp
Mashaba cracks down on corruption
You are here:  /   / 
South Africa
5.23 % increase allowed for Eskom

NERSA has approved Eskom’s allowable revenue of R 190.348 bn for the 2018/19 financial year.

This  will result in an average percentage price increase of 5.23 %.

Eskom applied for a total allowable revenue of R 219.514 bn, which translates to a 19.9% average
percentage price increase.

The application is forward-looking and is not inclusive of the Regulatory Clearing Accounts (RCAs), which means that this price increase may end up being higher the %.23 % incerease.

NERSA will consider Eskom’s RCA applications (2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17) following due regulatory process.

RCA is a monitoring and tracking mechanism that compares certain uncontrollable costs and revenues assumed in the allowable revenue decision (made by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA)) to actual costs and revenues incurred by Eskom.

 

 

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive