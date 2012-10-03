44 % of students dont make it from Grade 10 to Grade 12

Close analysis of the 2016 matric results reveals a very high ‘drop-out rate’, leading to speculation that some learners may have been ‘culled’ to inflate the matric pass rate.

According to the Department of Basic Education’s figures, 1 100 877 learners enrolled for Grade 10 in 2014, but only 610 178 enrolled for Grade 12 in 2016.

This means that 44,6% of learners either dropped out of the system altogether or remain stuck in Grade 10 and 11.

“We have written to Minister Angie Motshekga to request an investigation into the high ‘drop-out’ rate, and specifically whether it is the result of learners being ‘culled’ by schools under pressure from districts and provincial education departments,” said the Democratic Alliance in a statement.