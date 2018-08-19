365 rhino poachers convicted, more arrested

The South African Police are fighting the scource of rhino poaching and 365 rhino poachers have been convicted in the past six months (20 August 2018).

An additional 15 suspects, aged between 33 and 50 years, were arrested in the past week during anti poaching operations in Mpumalanga.

Four unlicensed firearms and ammunition were seized during the arrests.

“The strategies that we have put on place in the fight against rhino poaching are significantly reducing the chances of smugglers operating at our ports of entry in our national parks. These arrests should serve as a warning and deterrent to other potential poachers,” said the South African Police in a statement. Community support and assistance is welcomed in the fight against this scourge. Anyone with information related to rhino poaching may contact the nearest police station or SAPS Crime Stop number: 08600 10111. Over 7000 rhino have been poached over the past ten years in South Africa according to Stop Rhino Poaching

